Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] moved up 41.02: Why It’s Important

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7804646 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Carnival Corporation & Plc stands at 5.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.87%.

The market cap for CUK stock reached $17.03 billion, with 775.00 million shares outstanding and 177.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, CUK reached a trading volume of 7804646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK]?

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & Plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & Plc is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.07.

How has CUK stock performed recently?

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.66. With this latest performance, CUK shares gained by 23.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.07 for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.95, while it was recorded at 12.85 for the last single week of trading, and 16.34 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Carnival Corporation & Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & Plc go to 13.40%.

Insider trade positions for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK]

61 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE:CUK] by around 6,849,092 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 2,552,108 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,547,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,948,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUK stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,936,151 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 427,167 shares during the same period.