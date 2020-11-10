Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] Revenue clocked in at $10.34 billion, down -62.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE: CCL] gained 39.29% on the last trading session, reaching $19.25 price per share at the time. The company report on November 9, 2020 that Diabetes Awareness Month helps highlight the importance of regular eye care to avoid vision loss.

Carnival Corporation & Plc represents 775.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.82 billion with the latest information. CCL stock price has been found in the range of $17.71 to $19.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 36.69M shares, CCL reached a trading volume of 183657624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $16.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while SunTrust analysts kept a Sell rating on CCL stock. On July 14, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CCL shares from 27 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & Plc is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.36.

Trading performance analysis for CCL stock

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.07. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 22.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.99 for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.27, while it was recorded at 14.86 for the last single week of trading, and 18.53 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.74 and a Gross Margin at +27.65. Carnival Corporation & Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.36.

Return on Total Capital for CCL is now 9.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.35. Additionally, CCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.24.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 43.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Carnival Corporation & Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Carnival Corporation & Plc posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL.

An analysis of insider ownership at Carnival Corporation & Plc [CCL]

There are presently around $7,508 million, or 54.50% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,959,175, which is approximately 63.406% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $978.5 million in CCL stocks shares; and TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $742.61 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly -0.12% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 331 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 83,795,846 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 40,524,487 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 265,727,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 390,047,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,926,830 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 12,360,558 shares during the same period.