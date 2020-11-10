Tuesday, November 10, 2020
CapitalOne slashes price target on W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] – find out why.

By Brandon Evans

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.55% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.86%. The company report on November 5, 2020 that W&T Offshore Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) reported operational and financial results for the third quarter 2020.

Key highlights included:.

Over the last 12 months, WTI stock dropped by -69.64%. The average equity rating for WTI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $202.35 million, with 141.60 million shares outstanding and 92.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, WTI stock reached a trading volume of 4781637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]:

CapitalOne have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $2, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on WTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for WTI in the course of the last twelve months was 0.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

WTI Stock Performance Analysis:

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, WTI shares dropped by -24.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.27 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7756, while it was recorded at 1.4540 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3705 for the last 200 days.

Insight into W&T Offshore Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.16 and a Gross Margin at +32.46. W&T Offshore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.59.

Return on Total Capital for WTI is now 30.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.57. Additionally, WTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 152.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] managed to generate an average of $249,880 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

WTI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, W&T Offshore Inc. posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTI.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $70 million, or 40.30% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,303,472, which is approximately 5.861% of the company’s market cap and around 34.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,672,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.71 million in WTI stocks shares; and LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, currently with $5.37 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly 4.949% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W&T Offshore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 9,214,949 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 19,866,792 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 22,718,465 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,800,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,141,147 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,633,181 shares during the same period.

