BTIG Research lifts Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DNKN] gained 0.05% on the last trading session, reaching $106.11 price per share at the time. The company report on November 6, 2020 that ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Mergers; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – DNKN, EIGI, TNAV, ALSK.

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:.

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Inspire Brands, Inc. for $106.50 per share. If you are a Dunkin’ shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/dunkin-brands-group-inc-dnkn-stock-merger-inspire/.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. represents 82.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.85 billion with the latest information. DNKN stock price has been found in the range of $106.03 to $106.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, DNKN reached a trading volume of 4785940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNKN shares is $87.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNKN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $78 to $92. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $66 to $89, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on DNKN stock. On August 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DNKN shares from 72 to 78.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNKN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for DNKN in the course of the last twelve months was 80.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for DNKN stock

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.42. With this latest performance, DNKN shares gained by 27.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.88 for Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.34, while it was recorded at 106.12 for the last single week of trading, and 70.43 for the last 200 days.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.59 and a Gross Margin at +49.01. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.66.

Return on Total Capital for DNKN is now 16.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.47. Additionally, DNKN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN] managed to generate an average of $217,257 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.69/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNKN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. go to 4.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [DNKN]

There are presently around $7,668 million, or 92.00% of DNKN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNKN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,582,855, which is approximately -0.791% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,513,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $797.22 million in DNKN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $779.22 million in DNKN stock with ownership of nearly -0.879% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DNKN] by around 11,000,781 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 9,022,022 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 52,240,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,262,884 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNKN stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,536,488 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 3,033,283 shares during the same period.