Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] fell -46.35% so far this year. What now?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [NYSE: BKD] gained 41.30% or 1.14 points to close at $3.90 with a heavy trading volume of 9297372 shares. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Brookdale Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) (“Brookdale” or the “Company”) announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

It opened the trading session at $3.03, the shares rose to $4.12 and dropped to $3.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BKD points out that the company has recorded 41.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -165.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, BKD reached to a volume of 9297372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKD shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $9 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stock. On February 23, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for BKD shares from 14 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKD in the course of the last twelve months was 2.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for BKD stock

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.62. With this latest performance, BKD shares gained by 39.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.53 for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.87, while it was recorded at 3.14 for the last single week of trading, and 3.51 for the last 200 days.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -113.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]

There are presently around $690 million, or 97.00% of BKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,567,476, which is approximately 5.422% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,102,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.7 million in BKD stocks shares; and CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $58.5 million in BKD stock with ownership of nearly -11.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

79 institutional holders increased their position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [NYSE:BKD] by around 16,312,818 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 21,545,288 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 139,113,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,971,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKD stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,115,585 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,046,661 shares during the same period.