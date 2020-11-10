Wednesday, November 11, 2020
type here...
Companies

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] fell -46.35% so far this year. What now?

By Misty Lee

Must read

Companies

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. [AAWW] moved down -14.17: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. price plunged by -14.17 percent to reach at -$8.59. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Atlas...
Read more
Market

BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX] moved down -12.31: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
BioLineRx Ltd. plunged by -$0.32 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.609 during the day while it...
Read more
Market

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] Stock trading around $126.50 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.33% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Industry

Uniti Group Inc. [UNIT] stock Upgrade by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $10

Misty Lee - 0
Uniti Group Inc. plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $9.78 during the day while...
Read more

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [NYSE: BKD] gained 41.30% or 1.14 points to close at $3.90 with a heavy trading volume of 9297372 shares. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Brookdale Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) (“Brookdale” or the “Company”) announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS .

It opened the trading session at $3.03, the shares rose to $4.12 and dropped to $3.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BKD points out that the company has recorded 41.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -165.31% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, BKD reached to a volume of 9297372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKD shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $9 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stock. On February 23, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for BKD shares from 14 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKD in the course of the last twelve months was 2.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for BKD stock

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.62. With this latest performance, BKD shares gained by 39.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.53 for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.87, while it was recorded at 3.14 for the last single week of trading, and 3.51 for the last 200 days.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -113.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]

There are presently around $690 million, or 97.00% of BKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,567,476, which is approximately 5.422% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,102,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.7 million in BKD stocks shares; and CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $58.5 million in BKD stock with ownership of nearly -11.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

79 institutional holders increased their position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [NYSE:BKD] by around 16,312,818 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 21,545,288 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 139,113,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,971,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKD stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,115,585 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,046,661 shares during the same period.

Previous articleMarket cap of 21Vianet Group Inc. [VNET] reaches 3.00B – now what?
Next articleBig Lots Inc. [BIG] Stock trading around $44.96 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Companies

Wall Street Analyst Initiated Altimmune Inc. [ALT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Brandon Evans - 0
Altimmune Inc. price plunged by -37.07 percent to reach at -$4.61. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Altimmune Adds Lonza as...
Read more
Companies

For Humanigen Inc. [HGEN], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Humanigen Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -32.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Companies

Biogen Inc. [BIIB] moved down -28.17: Why It’s Important

Edison Baldwin - 0
Biogen Inc. price plunged by -28.17 percent to reach at -$92.64. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Rosen, A Global and...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] gain 218.40% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. plunged by -$28.75 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $57.73 during the day...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Sasol Limited [SSL] reaches 4.91B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Sasol Limited traded at a high on 11/09/20, posting a 27.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.29. The company...
Read more
Companies

Wall Street Analyst Initiated Altimmune Inc. [ALT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Brandon Evans - 0
Altimmune Inc. price plunged by -37.07 percent to reach at -$4.61. The company report on November 10, 2020 that Altimmune Adds Lonza as...
Read more
Market

UBS slashes price target on Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Designer Brands Inc. gained 27.24% or 1.43 points to close at $6.68 with a heavy trading volume of 4732168 shares. The company report...
Read more
Industry

SunTrust lifts HighPoint Resources Corporation [HPR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
HighPoint Resources Corporation closed the trading session at $3.48 on 11/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.29,...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. [ARCT] gain 218.40% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. plunged by -$28.75 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $57.73 during the day...
Read more
Finance

Market cap of Sasol Limited [SSL] reaches 4.91B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Sasol Limited traded at a high on 11/09/20, posting a 27.23 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.29. The company...
Read more

Popular Category