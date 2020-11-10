Barrington Research lifts The Marcus Corporation [MCS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Marcus Corporation [NYSE: MCS] traded at a high on 11/09/20, posting a 30.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.62. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Marcus Corp. to Host Earnings Call.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2020 / Marcus Corp. (NYSE:MCS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69146.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3919739 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Marcus Corporation stands at 7.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.06%.

The market cap for MCS stock reached $324.97 million, with 31.06 million shares outstanding and 21.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 816.48K shares, MCS reached a trading volume of 3919739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for The Marcus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $27 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for The Marcus Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on MCS stock. On June 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MCS shares from 15 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Marcus Corporation is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

The Marcus Corporation [MCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.66. With this latest performance, MCS shares gained by 39.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.46 for The Marcus Corporation [MCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.61, while it was recorded at 8.46 for the last single week of trading, and 14.78 for the last 200 days.

The Marcus Corporation [MCS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Marcus Corporation [MCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.54 and a Gross Margin at +31.33. The Marcus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.12.

Return on Total Capital for MCS is now 7.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Marcus Corporation [MCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.07. Additionally, MCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Marcus Corporation [MCS] managed to generate an average of $4,002 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.The Marcus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for The Marcus Corporation [MCS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Marcus Corporation posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Marcus Corporation go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Marcus Corporation [MCS]

There are presently around $201 million, or 84.00% of MCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,667,260, which is approximately 2.742% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 1,668,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.72 million in MCS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $16.2 million in MCS stock with ownership of nearly -0.197% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Marcus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in The Marcus Corporation [NYSE:MCS] by around 1,676,806 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 3,214,578 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 14,015,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,906,399 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCS stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 496,240 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,144,882 shares during the same period.