Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Is Currently -6.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] plunged by -$1.08 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $16.67 during the day while it closed the day at $15.59. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Ballard Power Systems, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69760.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock has also gained 5.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BLDP stock has inclined by 5.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 63.08% and gained 117.13% year-on date.

The market cap for BLDP stock reached $4.07 billion, with 243.77 million shares outstanding and 204.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, BLDP reached a trading volume of 4536975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $21.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. On August 07, 2020, analysts increased their price target for BLDP shares from 13 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

BLDP stock trade performance evaluation

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.55. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -11.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.80 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.95, while it was recorded at 15.96 for the last single week of trading, and 13.10 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.38 and a Gross Margin at +20.49. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.73.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -10.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.89. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$84,943 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $331 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 1,881,506, which is approximately -26.94% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 1,727,930 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.94 million in BLDP stocks shares; and AROSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $15.2 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 7,747,545 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 2,824,574 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 10,678,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,250,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,870,074 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 630,939 shares during the same period.