B. Riley FBR slashes price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] – find out why.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: BHR] closed the trading session at $3.65 on 11/09/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.10, while the highest price level was $4.10. The company report on October 29, 2020 that Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2020/ Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on October 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/68946.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -59.13 percent and weekly performance of 50.83 percent. The stock has been moved at 51.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 44.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 392.70K shares, BHR reached to a volume of 3266452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $13, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on BHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74.

BHR stock trade performance evaluation

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.83. With this latest performance, BHR shares gained by 44.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.52 for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.49, while it was recorded at 2.73 for the last single week of trading, and 3.38 for the last 200 days.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.13 and a Gross Margin at +2.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.06.

Return on Total Capital for BHR is now -2.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 235.12. Additionally, BHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.47.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 340.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. go to 15.30%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $53 million, or 42.80% of BHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,000,689, which is approximately -3.921% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT, holding 1,342,125 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.9 million in BHR stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $3.47 million in BHR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:BHR] by around 4,602,695 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 7,135,518 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 2,820,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,558,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,656,722 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,229,650 shares during the same period.