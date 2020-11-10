Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] Stock trading around $4.73 per share: What’s Next?

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE: AHT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 228.45% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 230.77%. The company report on October 27, 2020 that Cygnus Capital, Inc. Responds to Recent Amendments to Exchange Offers of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. and Conclusion of the Special Meeting.

– Pleased that the proposal to amend AHT’s corporate charter, which would have forced the conversion of all preferred stock into common stock, has failed and that the AHT Board has agreed to conclude the previously adjourned special meeting of common stockholders.

– Believes the continuation of the exchange offers with amended terms to eliminate the cash consideration are a distraction and should be immediately terminated.

Over the last 12 months, AHT stock dropped by -83.40%. The average equity rating for AHT stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $69.29 million, with 10.31 million shares outstanding and 9.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, AHT stock reached a trading volume of 92942374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]:

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $2 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stock. On June 17, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for AHT shares from 7 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05.

AHT Stock Performance Analysis:

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 230.77. With this latest performance, AHT shares gained by 203.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.59 for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.86, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 8.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.67 and a Gross Margin at +9.54. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.59.

Return on Total Capital for AHT is now -2.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,547.76. Additionally, AHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 328.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.91.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.

AHT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. posted -3.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. go to 5.00%.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [AHT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21 million, or 26.90% of AHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AHT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 917,996, which is approximately -15.705% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 759,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.59 million in AHT stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $1.69 million in AHT stock with ownership of nearly 71.805% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. [NYSE:AHT] by around 1,207,534 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 1,700,472 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,442,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,350,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AHT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 387,827 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 382,236 shares during the same period.