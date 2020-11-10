AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] is 10.74% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE: AU] loss -10.23% on the last trading session, reaching $24.74 price per share at the time. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Sierra Wireless to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 12th.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited represents 418.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.83 billion with the latest information. AU stock price has been found in the range of $23.9201 to $25.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, AU reached a trading volume of 3904855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AU shares is $36.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AU stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 31, 2020, representing the official price target for AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AngloGold Ashanti Limited is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for AU in the course of the last twelve months was 18.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for AU stock

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.14. With this latest performance, AU shares dropped by -11.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.01 for AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.73, while it was recorded at 25.90 for the last single week of trading, and 25.25 for the last 200 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.77 and a Gross Margin at +21.90. AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.33.

Return on Total Capital for AU is now 12.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.48. Additionally, AU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.42.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AngloGold Ashanti Limited go to 30.55%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AngloGold Ashanti Limited [AU]

There are presently around $3,200 million, or 36.20% of AU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AU stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 24,626,707, which is approximately -7.308% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,261,186 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $253.86 million in AU stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $214.25 million in AU stock with ownership of nearly 495.723% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AngloGold Ashanti Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited [NYSE:AU] by around 25,048,433 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 27,661,108 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 76,635,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,344,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AU stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,236,982 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 874,571 shares during the same period.