AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] Is Currently 31.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

AerCap Holdings N.V. [NYSE: AER] jumped around 8.48 points on Monday, while shares priced at $35.52 at the close of the session, up 31.36%. The company report on October 28, 2020 that AerCap Delivers a New Airbus A321NEO to Sichuan Airlines.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (“AerCap”) (NYSE: AER) today announced the delivery of a new Airbus A321-200Neo aircraft, powered by Pratt and Whitney engines, to Chengdu-based Sichuan Airlines. The aircraft is on a long-term operating lease from AerCap’s order book with Airbus.

AerCap’s President and Chief Commercial Officer Philip Scruggs said, “We are very pleased to continue supporting Sichuan Airline’s narrowbody fleet renewal. The Airbus A321neo aircraft will enable Sichuan to expand its short haul network more economically, further enhancing its overall operations and advancing its commitment to maintain a highly competitive, fuel-efficient fleet. We wish Chairman Li Haiying and all the team at Sichuan Airlines every success and we look forward to working with them for many years to come.”.

AerCap Holdings N.V. stock is now -42.22% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AER Stock saw the intraday high of $36.96 and lowest of $33.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.86, which means current price is +240.88% above from all time high which was touched on 02/13/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, AER reached a trading volume of 5689899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AER shares is $44.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AER stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for AerCap Holdings N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $56 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2019, representing the official price target for AerCap Holdings N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on AER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AerCap Holdings N.V. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for AER in the course of the last twelve months was 3.05.

How has AER stock performed recently?

AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.26. With this latest performance, AER shares gained by 27.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.77 for AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.31, while it was recorded at 28.96 for the last single week of trading, and 32.25 for the last 200 days.

AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.31 and a Gross Margin at +59.78. AerCap Holdings N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.46.

Return on Total Capital for AER is now 6.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 317.10. Additionally, AER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 317.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER] managed to generate an average of $2,937,677 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings analysis for AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AerCap Holdings N.V. posted 2.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.89/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AerCap Holdings N.V. go to 0.50%.

Insider trade positions for AerCap Holdings N.V. [AER]

There are presently around $4,128 million, or 99.00% of AER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AER stocks are: ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. with ownership of 9,527,383, which is approximately -6.69% of the company’s market cap and around 3.27% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 8,682,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $308.38 million in AER stocks shares; and EAGLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $302.37 million in AER stock with ownership of nearly -3.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AerCap Holdings N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in AerCap Holdings N.V. [NYSE:AER] by around 16,641,310 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 12,109,134 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 87,477,326 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,227,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AER stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,916,536 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,241,527 shares during the same period.