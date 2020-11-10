Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] Is Currently 33.62 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Acadia Realty Trust [NYSE: AKR] jumped around 3.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $12.64 at the close of the session, up 33.62%. The company report on November 4, 2020 that Acadia Realty Trust to Host Earnings Call.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2020 / Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69237.

Acadia Realty Trust stock is now -51.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AKR Stock saw the intraday high of $13.16 and lowest of $10.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.19, which means current price is +38.90% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 769.77K shares, AKR reached a trading volume of 1582993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Acadia Realty Trust [AKR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKR shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Acadia Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Acadia Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on AKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acadia Realty Trust is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

How has AKR stock performed recently?

Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.91. With this latest performance, AKR shares gained by 19.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.09 for Acadia Realty Trust [AKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.71, while it was recorded at 10.36 for the last single week of trading, and 14.01 for the last 200 days.

Acadia Realty Trust [AKR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.09 and a Gross Margin at +26.89. Acadia Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.82.

Return on Total Capital for AKR is now -0.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.47. Additionally, AKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acadia Realty Trust [AKR] managed to generate an average of $446,034 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings analysis for Acadia Realty Trust [AKR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Acadia Realty Trust posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acadia Realty Trust go to 3.00%.

Insider trade positions for Acadia Realty Trust [AKR]

There are presently around $1,091 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,510,749, which is approximately -3.628% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,143,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.13 million in AKR stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $104.1 million in AKR stock with ownership of nearly 25.076% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acadia Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Acadia Realty Trust [NYSE:AKR] by around 6,733,633 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 8,508,853 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 71,045,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,288,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKR stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 556,116 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 737,427 shares during the same period.