Monday, November 9, 2020
XPeng Inc. [XPEV] Stock trading around $34.81 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.90% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 79.62%. The company report on November 2, 2020 that XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020.

XPeng delivered 3,040 vehicles in October 2020, a 229% increase year-over-year.

XPeng delivered 17,117 vehicles year-to-date 2020, a 64% increase year-over-year.

The one-year XPeng Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -41.27. The average equity rating for XPEV stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.34 billion, with 785.50 million shares outstanding and 81.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.30M shares, XPEV stock reached a trading volume of 101738254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on XPeng Inc. [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $24.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2020, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on XPEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 87.72.

XPEV Stock Performance Analysis:

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 79.62.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.87 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV], while it was recorded at 28.20 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into XPeng Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XPeng Inc. [XPEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -159.94 and a Gross Margin at -20.63. XPeng Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -159.04.

Return on Total Capital for XPEV is now -62.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.58. Additionally, XPEV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, XPeng Inc. [XPEV] managed to generate an average of -$206,040 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] Insider Position Details

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 11,640,905 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,640,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,640,905 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.

