why Pinterest Inc. [PINS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $63.52

Pinterest Inc. [NYSE: PINS] gained 2.00% on the last trading session, reaching $64.74 price per share at the time. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Pinterest Inspires Diwali Celebrations around the World.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) This year, Pinterest is inspiring Diwali celebrations with exclusive curated content from celebrities, creators and publishers, shopping selections from Indian brands and local in-product activations to make it even easier to explore the latest Diwali inspirations.

While things may look different this year with smaller gatherings, Pinterest users are still looking to celebrate as they are searching for mithai recipes, home decoration ideas like diyas, rangolis and flowers, gifts to buy such as hamper baskets and fashion outfits for the entire family. They are turning to Pinterest to find inspirations to keep the festive spirit vibrant this year.

Pinterest Inc. represents 603.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $41.23 billion with the latest information. PINS stock price has been found in the range of $62.05 to $65.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.71M shares, PINS reached a trading volume of 12136961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pinterest Inc. [PINS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PINS shares is $63.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PINS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Pinterest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $57 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Pinterest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44.50 to $75, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Buy rating on PINS stock. On October 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PINS shares from 37 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinterest Inc. is set at 3.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for PINS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.59.

Trading performance analysis for PINS stock

Pinterest Inc. [PINS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.82. With this latest performance, PINS shares gained by 48.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 247.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 223.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PINS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.02 for Pinterest Inc. [PINS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.24, while it was recorded at 61.52 for the last single week of trading, and 27.71 for the last 200 days.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Pinterest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

Pinterest Inc. [PINS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinterest Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PINS.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pinterest Inc. [PINS]

There are presently around $21,341 million, or 69.20% of PINS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PINS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,134,965, which is approximately 30.282% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,692,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in PINS stocks shares; and FLOSSBACH VON STORCH AG, currently with $1.1 billion in PINS stock with ownership of nearly -9.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

302 institutional holders increased their position in Pinterest Inc. [NYSE:PINS] by around 96,651,220 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 54,793,239 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 178,190,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 329,635,141 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PINS stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 35,381,157 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 13,701,442 shares during the same period.