why PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $223.71

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] slipped around -1.83 points on Friday, while shares priced at $202.73 at the close of the session, down -0.89%. The company report on November 3, 2020 that PayPal Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) announced its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2020. The earnings release and related materials discussing these results can be found on its investor relations website at https://investor.pypl.com/news-and-events/news/.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time). A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investor.pypl.com. In addition, an archive of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days through the same link.

PayPal Holdings Inc. stock is now 87.42% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PYPL Stock saw the intraday high of $204.92 and lowest of $198.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 215.83, which means current price is +147.02% above from all time high which was touched on 10/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.66M shares, PYPL reached a trading volume of 8009709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $223.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $285, while Mizuho analysts kept a Buy rating on PYPL stock. On August 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PYPL shares from 194 to 228.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 8.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 45.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has PYPL stock performed recently?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.92. With this latest performance, PYPL shares gained by 5.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.85 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 194.73, while it was recorded at 193.83 for the last single week of trading, and 155.65 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.55 and a Gross Margin at +52.28. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.02.

Return on Total Capital for PYPL is now 12.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.41. Additionally, PYPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] managed to generate an average of $105,991 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. posted 0.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.83/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 23.31%.

Insider trade positions for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]

There are presently around $201,413 million, or 86.50% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,736,283, which is approximately 0.032% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,197,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.46 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $9.59 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly -5.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,005 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 54,975,452 shares. Additionally, 953 investors decreased positions by around 53,743,095 shares, while 224 investors held positions by with 884,786,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 993,505,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 253 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,126,200 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 3,033,874 shares during the same period.