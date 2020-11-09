why Enbridge Inc. [ENB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.66

Enbridge Inc. [NYSE: ENB] slipped around -0.95 points on Friday, while shares priced at $27.44 at the close of the session, down -3.35%. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Enbridge Sets New Environmental, Social and Governance Goals for the Future.

Net zero target by 2050; 35% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 2030.

Accelerated diversity representation in the workforce.

Enbridge Inc. stock is now -31.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ENB Stock saw the intraday high of $28.73 and lowest of $27.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 43.15, which means current price is +21.58% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, ENB reached a trading volume of 5549188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enbridge Inc. [ENB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $41.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has ENB stock performed recently?

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, ENB shares dropped by -9.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.37 for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.76, while it was recorded at 27.78 for the last single week of trading, and 31.90 for the last 200 days.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enbridge Inc. [ENB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.70 and a Gross Margin at +29.88. Enbridge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.48.

Return on Total Capital for ENB is now 5.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enbridge Inc. [ENB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.55. Additionally, ENB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enbridge Inc. [ENB] managed to generate an average of $504,867 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Enbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enbridge Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc. go to 4.80%.

Insider trade positions for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]

There are presently around $30,558 million, or 70.50% of ENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 152,357,481, which is approximately 6.831% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 98,269,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.7 billion in ENB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.84 billion in ENB stock with ownership of nearly 0.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enbridge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 371 institutional holders increased their position in Enbridge Inc. [NYSE:ENB] by around 97,335,243 shares. Additionally, 497 investors decreased positions by around 114,477,087 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 901,826,743 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,113,639,073 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENB stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,031,493 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 5,548,537 shares during the same period.