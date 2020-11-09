why America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.88

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: AMX] jumped around 0.47 points on Friday, while shares priced at $13.33 at the close of the session, up 3.65%. The company report on April 30, 2020 that América Móvil Files 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (“AMX”) [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX] [NYSE: AMOV], announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the “2019 Annual Report”), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and a translation into Spanish of the 2019 Annual Report (the “Informe Anual CNBV”), with the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, “CNBV”), and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., “BMV”).

The 2019 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or AMX’s website at www.americamovil.com, while the Informe Anual CNBV can be accessed by visiting BMV’s website at www.bmv.com.mx, CNBV’s website at www.cnbv.gob.mx or AMX’s website at www.americamovil.com.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock is now -16.69% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMX Stock saw the intraday high of $13.365 and lowest of $12.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.03, which means current price is +31.72% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, AMX reached a trading volume of 5125933 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMX shares is $16.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2020, representing the official price target for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on AMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has AMX stock performed recently?

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.83. With this latest performance, AMX shares gained by 3.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.57 for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.51, while it was recorded at 12.48 for the last single week of trading, and 13.24 for the last 200 days.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.90 and a Gross Margin at +37.39. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.72.

Return on Total Capital for AMX is now 17.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 418.67. Additionally, AMX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 331.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] managed to generate an average of $353,644 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. go to 12.52%.

Insider trade positions for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]

There are presently around $3,143 million, or 11.00% of AMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMX stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 60,132,288, which is approximately 13.534% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 30,522,790 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $406.87 million in AMX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $239.88 million in AMX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:AMX] by around 45,363,867 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 49,714,957 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 140,702,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,781,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMX stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,371,426 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 8,612,024 shares during the same period.