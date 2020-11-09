Wall Street Analyst Resumed Gold Fields Limited [GFI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Gold Fields Limited [NYSE: GFI] traded at a high on 11/06/20, posting a 1.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.88. The company report on August 20, 2020 that Gold Fields Limited – Results for the six months ended 30 June 2020.

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 20, 2020 /CNW/ — Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) announced profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six months to 30 June 2020 of US$156m (US$0.18 per share). This compared with profit of US$71m (US$0.09 per share) for the six months to 30 June 2019. Normalised profit of US$323m for the six months to 30 June 2020 compared with profit of US$126m for the six months to 30 June 2019.

An interim dividend of 160 SA cents per share (gross) is payable on 14 September 2020.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5801822 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gold Fields Limited stands at 4.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.41%.

The market cap for GFI stock reached $11.22 billion, with 873.85 million shares outstanding and 828.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.20M shares, GFI reached a trading volume of 5801822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gold Fields Limited [GFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFI shares is $14.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Gold Fields Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Gold Fields Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gold Fields Limited is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFI in the course of the last twelve months was 9.63.

How has GFI stock performed recently?

Gold Fields Limited [GFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.84. With this latest performance, GFI shares gained by 4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 151.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.47 for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.41, while it was recorded at 12.10 for the last single week of trading, and 9.34 for the last 200 days.

Gold Fields Limited [GFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gold Fields Limited [GFI] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.25 and a Gross Margin at +27.77. Gold Fields Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.45.

Return on Total Capital for GFI is now 14.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.46. Additionally, GFI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gold Fields Limited [GFI] managed to generate an average of $412,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Gold Fields Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Gold Fields Limited [GFI]

Positions in Gold Fields Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Gold Fields Limited [NYSE:GFI] by around 35,263,422 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 38,213,964 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 242,808,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 316,285,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFI stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,857,996 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,922,759 shares during the same period.