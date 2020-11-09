Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] Revenue clocked in at $151.03 million, down -4.33% YTD: What’s Next?

Village Farms International Inc. [NASDAQ: VFF] price surged by 0.51 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Village Farms International to Host Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

— Company to Report its Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Via News Release on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. ET –.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ – Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) (TSX: VFF) announced it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Participants can access the conference call by telephone by dialing (647) 427-7450 or (888) 231-8191, or via the Internet at: https://bit.ly/2HoYneE.

A sum of 5050010 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.21M shares. Village Farms International Inc. shares reached a high of $6.52 and dropped to a low of $5.8413 until finishing in the latest session at $5.96.

Guru’s Opinion on Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]:

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Village Farms International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Village Farms International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Village Farms International Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42.

VFF Stock Performance Analysis:

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.17. With this latest performance, VFF shares gained by 15.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.91 for Village Farms International Inc. [VFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.21, while it was recorded at 5.48 for the last single week of trading, and 4.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Village Farms International Inc. Fundamentals:

Village Farms International Inc. [VFF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $56 million, or 15.33% of VFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFF stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 2,807,606, which is approximately 2.973% of the company’s market cap and around 18.62% of the total institutional ownership; HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC., holding 1,123,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.7 million in VFF stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $6.35 million in VFF stock with ownership of nearly 31.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

36 institutional holders increased their position in Village Farms International Inc. [NASDAQ:VFF] by around 3,282,922 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,739,380 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 4,386,673 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,408,975 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFF stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,486,706 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,677,206 shares during the same period.