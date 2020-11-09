VEREIT Inc. [VER] Stock trading around $6.53 per share: What’s Next?

VEREIT Inc. [NYSE: VER] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.91% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.32%. The company report on November 5, 2020 that VEREIT, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 5, 2020 at 1:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/69542.

Over the last 12 months, VER stock dropped by -30.24%. The one-year VEREIT Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.67. The average equity rating for VER stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.03 billion, with 1.08 billion shares outstanding and 1.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.87M shares, VER stock reached a trading volume of 8326705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on VEREIT Inc. [VER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VER shares is $7.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VER stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEREIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2020, representing the official price target for VEREIT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on VER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEREIT Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for VER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

VER Stock Performance Analysis:

VEREIT Inc. [VER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.32. With this latest performance, VER shares dropped by -6.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.57 for VEREIT Inc. [VER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.68, while it was recorded at 6.54 for the last single week of trading, and 6.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into VEREIT Inc. Fundamentals:

VER Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VEREIT Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VEREIT Inc. go to 5.00%.

VEREIT Inc. [VER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,746 million, or 97.10% of VER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 157,953,043, which is approximately -3.179% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 103,856,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $678.18 million in VER stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $574.18 million in VER stock with ownership of nearly -3.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

206 institutional holders increased their position in VEREIT Inc. [NYSE:VER] by around 130,537,941 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 125,920,196 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 776,621,049 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,033,079,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VER stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,587,738 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 39,102,981 shares during the same period.