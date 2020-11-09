Twitter Inc. [TWTR] Revenue clocked in at $3.32 billion, up 34.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Twitter Inc. [NYSE: TWTR] plunged by -$0.59 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $44.19 during the day while it closed the day at $43.12. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Twitter Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Reports Total Revenue Grew 14% to $936 Million and Average Monetizable Daily Active Usage (mDAU) Grew 29% to 187 Million.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) announced financial results for its third quarter 2020.

Twitter Inc. stock has also gained 4.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TWTR stock has inclined by 15.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 45.23% and gained 34.54% year-on date.

The market cap for TWTR stock reached $43.23 billion, with 785.91 million shares outstanding and 762.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.69M shares, TWTR reached a trading volume of 16992582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Twitter Inc. [TWTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWTR shares is $40.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Twitter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Twitter Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $59.75, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Buy rating on TWTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twitter Inc. is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWTR in the course of the last twelve months was 69.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.10.

TWTR stock trade performance evaluation

Twitter Inc. [TWTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.26. With this latest performance, TWTR shares dropped by -6.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.59 for Twitter Inc. [TWTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.04, while it was recorded at 42.16 for the last single week of trading, and 35.42 for the last 200 days.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Twitter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Twitter Inc. [TWTR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twitter Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWTR.

Twitter Inc. [TWTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25,180 million, or 75.80% of TWTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,338,241, which is approximately -0.759% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,052,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.5 billion in TWTR stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.14 billion in TWTR stock with ownership of nearly 3.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

374 institutional holders increased their position in Twitter Inc. [NYSE:TWTR] by around 63,599,080 shares. Additionally, 370 investors decreased positions by around 50,783,433 shares, while 125 investors held positions by with 469,560,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 583,943,346 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWTR stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,014,454 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 4,087,889 shares during the same period.