TD Securities lifts Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE: MAXR] loss -24.54% on the last trading session, reaching $21.56 price per share at the time. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Maxar Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR) (“Maxar” or the “Company”), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. All dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Key points from the quarter include:.

Maxar Technologies Inc. represents 60.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.36 billion with the latest information. MAXR stock price has been found in the range of $21.05 to $26.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, MAXR reached a trading volume of 7024795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]:

TD Securities have made an estimate for Maxar Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Securities raised their target price from $25 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Maxar Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Maxar Technologies Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45.

Trading performance analysis for MAXR stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.34. With this latest performance, MAXR shares dropped by -24.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.11 for Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.55, while it was recorded at 26.21 for the last single week of trading, and 18.24 for the last 200 days.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Maxar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Maxar Technologies Inc. posted 1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Maxar Technologies Inc. go to 5.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Maxar Technologies Inc. [MAXR]

There are presently around $1,001 million, or 78.70% of MAXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,240,311, which is approximately -5.096% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,825,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.03 million in MAXR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $97.12 million in MAXR stock with ownership of nearly -21.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

89 institutional holders increased their position in Maxar Technologies Inc. [NYSE:MAXR] by around 7,201,797 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 6,212,431 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 33,005,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,419,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAXR stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,673,691 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 985,993 shares during the same period.