Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] Stock trading around $1.04 per share: What’s Next?

Senmiao Technology Limited [NASDAQ: AIHS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.00% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.97%. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Senmiao Technology Announces Order of 500 Electric Vehicles Under Framework Agreement with BYD.

Senmiao Technology Limited (“Senmiao”) (Nasdaq: AIHS), a provider of automobile transaction and related services targeting the online ride-hailing industry in China, announced that it has ordered 500 electric vehicles (“EVs”) manufactured by BYD Company Limited (“BYD”,(HK:1211 and SZSE:002594)) from Chengdu Zhishengmingyang Automobile Trading Co., Ltd., an authorized dealer of BYD Auto Sales Co., Ltd., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of BYD.

Senmiao expects to provide finance and leasing options of these EVs to ride-sharing drivers in Senmiao’s two principle markets, Chengdu and Changsha. The first 20 cars are expected to be available for purchase or leasing in the Changsha market in November 2020.

Over the last 12 months, AIHS stock rose by 283.34%.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.16 million, with 43.36 million shares outstanding and 29.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.07M shares, AIHS stock reached a trading volume of 8297538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senmiao Technology Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

AIHS Stock Performance Analysis:

Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.97. With this latest performance, AIHS shares gained by 68.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 172.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 283.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.07 for Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7292, while it was recorded at 1.0300 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5932 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Senmiao Technology Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.28 and a Gross Margin at +10.98. Senmiao Technology Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.71.

Return on Total Capital for AIHS is now -48.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -42.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.66. Additionally, AIHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] managed to generate an average of -$17,242 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.Senmiao Technology Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Senmiao Technology Limited [AIHS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of AIHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIHS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 130,037, which is approximately 165.127% of the company’s market cap and around 61.63% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 72,454 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75000.0 in AIHS stocks shares; and PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4000.0 in AIHS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Senmiao Technology Limited [NASDAQ:AIHS] by around 153,444 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 26,305 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 26,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,671 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIHS stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 72,454 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 26,305 shares during the same period.