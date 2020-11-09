Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] is -94.96% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SHIP] jumped around 0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.44 at the close of the session, up 4.14%. The company report on October 3, 2020 that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) (“Seanergy” or the “Company”) announced that it has received written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) dated September 30, 2020, indicating that because the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock for 30 consecutive business days, from August 18, 2020 to September 29, 2020, was below the minimum $1.00 per share bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the applicable grace period to regain compliance is 180 days, or until March 29, 2021.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock between now and March 2021 and is considering its options, in order to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market minimum bid price requirement. The Company can cure this deficiency if the closing bid price of its common stock is $1.00 per share or higher for at least ten consecutive business days during the grace period. In the event the Company does not regain compliance within the 180-day grace period and it meets all other listing standards and requirements, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-day grace period.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock is now -94.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SHIP Stock saw the intraday high of $0.4569 and lowest of $0.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.92, which means current price is +12.85% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.81M shares, SHIP reached a trading volume of 5949782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $10 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock. On November 07, 2017, analysts increased their price target for SHIP shares from 2 to 3.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has SHIP stock performed recently?

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.31. With this latest performance, SHIP shares dropped by -10.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.46 for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4531, while it was recorded at 0.4277 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2322 for the last 200 days.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.92 and a Gross Margin at +20.84. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.52.

Return on Total Capital for SHIP is now 5.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 663.47. Additionally, SHIP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] managed to generate an average of -$307,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 39.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Earnings analysis for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -70.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHIP.

Insider trade positions for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.70% of SHIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHIP stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 44,312, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 59.60% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 17,245 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8000.0 in SHIP stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $1000.0 in SHIP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SHIP] by around 65,955 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 14,318 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 14,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHIP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,955 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 14,318 shares during the same period.