Raymond James lifts Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: GBT] closed the trading session at $38.21 on 11/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.50, while the highest price level was $41.20. The company report on November 6, 2020 that GBT Reports Recent Business Progress and Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Achieved Oxbryta® (voxelotor) net revenues of $36.9 million with more than 1,000 new patient prescriptions in the third quarter and net revenues of $82.5 million through first nine months of 2020.

New Oxbryta data and new research on GBT’s pipeline to be presented at the 2020 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition in December Conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -51.93 percent and weekly performance of -27.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -37.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 834.18K shares, GBT reached to a volume of 14391413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $115, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on GBT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is set at 4.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for GBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.73.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.74. With this latest performance, GBT shares dropped by -37.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.10 for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.14, while it was recorded at 53.37 for the last single week of trading, and 64.00 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -13737.38 and a Gross Margin at -373.43. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12654.93.

Return on Total Capital for GBT is now -44.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.54. Additionally, GBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [GBT] managed to generate an average of -$757,858 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. posted -1.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. go to 37.00%.

There are presently around $2,420 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GBT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,140,454, which is approximately 9.228% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,842,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $223.23 million in GBT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $210.9 million in GBT stock with ownership of nearly -0.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:GBT] by around 6,350,610 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 7,956,358 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 49,019,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,326,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GBT stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,109,446 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,675,701 shares during the same period.