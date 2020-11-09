QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] Revenue clocked in at $20.00 billion, up 64.35% YTD: What’s Next?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] price plunged by -0.28 percent to reach at -$0.4. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Qualcomm Earnings Release Available on Company’s Investor Relations Website.

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) announced the Company’s financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 through an earnings release that is available on the Qualcomm Investor Relations website at http://investor.qualcomm.com/results.cfm. The earnings release will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K and will be available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.

As previously announced, Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results which will be broadcast live on November 4, 2020, beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at http://investor.qualcomm.com/events.cfm. An audio replay will be available at http://investor.qualcomm.com/events.cfm and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13711766.

A sum of 7206877 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.45M shares. QUALCOMM Incorporated shares reached a high of $146.232 and dropped to a low of $143.96 until finishing in the latest session at $145.01.

The one-year QCOM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.94. The average equity rating for QCOM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $131.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $130 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2020, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $120, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on QCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 4.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 49.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 157.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

QCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.55. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 18.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.38 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.46, while it was recorded at 133.76 for the last single week of trading, and 94.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into QUALCOMM Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.46 and a Gross Margin at +60.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 94.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.17.

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

QCOM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to 29.15%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $124,271 million, or 77.80% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 104,166,567, which is approximately 5.945% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 75,781,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.99 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $7.44 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly -12.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 903 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 64,810,057 shares. Additionally, 777 investors decreased positions by around 57,096,987 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 735,078,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 856,985,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 211 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,545,692 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 5,772,771 shares during the same period.