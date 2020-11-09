Oppenheimer slashes price target on Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] – find out why.

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] price surged by 0.60 percent to reach at $0.26. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Johnson Controls To Present At The Morgan Stanley Life After Covid Thematic Conference.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, George Oliver and Executive Vice President, Chief Customer & Digital Officer, Michael Ellis will speak at the Morgan Stanley Life After Covid Thematic Conference hosted virtually on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. EST. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the company’s website at: http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

A sum of 5816951 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.61M shares. Johnson Controls International plc shares reached a high of $43.89 and dropped to a low of $43.25 until finishing in the latest session at $43.74.

The one-year JCI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.41. The average equity rating for JCI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $46.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $36 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. On May 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for JCI shares from 25 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for JCI in the course of the last twelve months was 115.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

JCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.62. With this latest performance, JCI shares gained by 1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.10 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.15, while it was recorded at 43.44 for the last single week of trading, and 36.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Johnson Controls International plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.82 and a Gross Margin at +33.21. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52.

Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

JCI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Johnson Controls International plc posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 11.73%.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29,664 million, or 93.40% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 92,532,992, which is approximately 2.349% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 63,125,562 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.3 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 0.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 295 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 67,602,138 shares. Additionally, 373 investors decreased positions by around 49,109,289 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 561,488,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 678,199,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,304,631 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 7,183,930 shares during the same period.