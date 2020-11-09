Monday, November 9, 2020
Mogo Inc. [MOGO] moved up 41.04: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

Mogo Inc. [NASDAQ: MOGO] closed the trading session at $1.89 on 11/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.71, while the highest price level was $2.46. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

Provides MogoSpend users with even more options for contactless mobile payments.

Mogo Inc. (TSX:MOGO) (NASDAQ:MOGO) (“Mogo” or “the Company”), one of Canada’s leading financial technology companies, announced that its digital spending account, MogoSpend, which comes with a Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card, now supports Apple Pay®, Google Pay™ and Samsung Pay. This provides MogoSpend users with even more options for cashless, contactless payment using their smartphone or other devices, while continuing to get all the benefits and security of MogoSpend.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.36 percent and weekly performance of 53.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 85.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 34.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 313.27K shares, MOGO reached to a volume of 70746644 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mogo Inc. [MOGO]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for Mogo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2019, representing the official price target for Mogo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mogo Inc. is set at 0.17

MOGO stock trade performance evaluation

Mogo Inc. [MOGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.66. With this latest performance, MOGO shares gained by 34.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.57 for Mogo Inc. [MOGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4955, while it was recorded at 1.3980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4728 for the last 200 days.

Mogo Inc. [MOGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Mogo Inc. [MOGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 6.04% of MOGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOGO stocks are: FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC with ownership of 1,351,003, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 29.76% of the total institutional ownership; MARINER, LLC, holding 704,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 million in MOGO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.52 million in MOGO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Mogo Inc. [NASDAQ:MOGO] by around 1,240,324 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 47,824 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 1,719,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,008,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOGO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,225,153 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,773 shares during the same period.

