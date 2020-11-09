Market cap of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI] reaches 39.91M – now what?

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: UTSI] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.19 during the day while it closed the day at $1.03. The company report on November 6, 2020 that UTStarcom Announces Progress in the Development of a Disaggregated Solution for 5G Transport Networks.

UTStarcom (“UTStarcom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, announced the Company’s progress in the development of a disaggregated router platform optimized for use in 5G Transport Networks. Importantly, UTStarcom recently secured a win of a RFP for joint development of a disaggregated platform for 5G transport with one of the major telecom operators in China.

Scope of the project includes development of a chassis-based modular redundant white box hardware platform, ONIE (Open Network Install Environment) integration, implementation of hardware drivers and APIs enabling seamless SONiC support over Intel x86 CPU and Broadcom DNX switch chip, as well as integration of certain UTStarcom’s software modules to implement advanced features such as PTP (Precision Time Protocol), SyncE (Synchronous Ethernet) and chassis redundancy into the customer’s NOS (Network Operating System) based on the SONiC open source network operating system.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. stock has also gained 5.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UTSI stock has declined by -36.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -44.02% and lost -65.08% year-on date.

The market cap for UTSI stock reached $39.91 million, with 35.60 million shares outstanding and 10.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 709.87K shares, UTSI reached a trading volume of 5612681 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI]:

Northland Capital have made an estimate for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Auriga U.S.A raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2010, representing the official price target for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.50 to $0.75, while Jefferies & Co kept a Underperform rating on UTSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for UTSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

UTSI stock trade performance evaluation

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.81. With this latest performance, UTSI shares dropped by -5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UTSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.08 for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1286, while it was recorded at 0.8960 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7636 for the last 200 days.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.35 and a Gross Margin at +36.81. UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.96.

Return on Total Capital for UTSI is now -6.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.98. Additionally, UTSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI] managed to generate an average of -$8,186 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UTStarcom Holdings Corp. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 120.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UTSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. go to 22.00%.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [UTSI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.60% of UTSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UTSI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,151,997, which is approximately 1.156% of the company’s market cap and around 71.40% of the total institutional ownership; CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM, holding 61,719 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64000.0 in UTSI stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $23000.0 in UTSI stock with ownership of nearly 1.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:UTSI] by around 13,645 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 17,572 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,265,847 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,297,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UTSI stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,574 shares during the same period.