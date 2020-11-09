Market cap of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] reaches 320.94M – now what?

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] jumped around 0.25 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.65 at the close of the session, up 17.86%. The company report on October 30, 2020 that Organigram CEO Joins Canadian Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc. (the “Company” or “Organigram”), a leading licensed producer of cannabis, is pleased to announce that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Greg Engel, has accepted a position on the Board of Directors of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is Canada’s largest and most recognized business association in the country, which speaks with one unified voice on behalf of nearly a quarter million businesses. Since 1925, the Chamber has connected businesses of all sizes, from all sectors and from all regions of the country to advocate for public policies that will foster a strong, competitive economic environment that benefits businesses, communities and families across Canada.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock is now -32.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OGI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.97 and lowest of $1.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.77, which means current price is +63.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, OGI reached a trading volume of 31421184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2020, representing the official price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.50. With this latest performance, OGI shares gained by 30.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.31 for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1813, while it was recorded at 1.3900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6120 for the last 200 days.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.10 and a Gross Margin at -34.24. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.82.

Return on Total Capital for OGI is now -20.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.16. Additionally, OGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] managed to generate an average of -$12,343 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.

Insider trade positions for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]

There are presently around $33 million, or 13.79% of OGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGI stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 12,079,267, which is approximately 3.844% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,876,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.1 million in OGI stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $2.73 million in OGI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OGI] by around 3,271,826 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 3,214,049 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 13,787,833 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,273,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGI stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 109,454 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,714,675 shares during the same period.