Market cap of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] reaches 558.61M – now what?

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: KNDI] traded at a high on 11/06/20, posting a 5.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.39. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Kandi to Participate at Benchmark Annual Discovery One on One Conference.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (the “Company” or “Kandi”) announced that it will host virtual investor meetings at the Benchmark Annual Discovery One on One Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Attendance at the conference is by invitation only for clients of The Benchmark Company. Interested investors should contact your Benchmark sales representative to secure a meeting time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10808189 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stands at 15.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.53%.

The market cap for KNDI stock reached $558.61 million, with 53.37 million shares outstanding and 39.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, KNDI reached a trading volume of 10808189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has KNDI stock performed recently?

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.00. With this latest performance, KNDI shares gained by 23.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 179.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.10 for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.80, while it was recorded at 8.03 for the last single week of trading, and 4.86 for the last 200 days.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.67 and a Gross Margin at +18.73. Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.30.

Return on Total Capital for KNDI is now 0.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.79. Additionally, KNDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI] managed to generate an average of -$12,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [KNDI]

There are presently around $15 million, or 3.00% of KNDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNDI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 608,338, which is approximately 1264.843% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 176,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 million in KNDI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $1.41 million in KNDI stock with ownership of nearly -22.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:KNDI] by around 991,816 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 476,748 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 168,955 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,637,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNDI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 250,438 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 170,468 shares during the same period.