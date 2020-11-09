Market cap of Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] reaches 255.31M – now what?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] price plunged by -2.31 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on November 2, 2020 that Genius Brands International and Penguin Young Readers Launch “Llama Llama” Branded Merchandise Promotion as Part of Kohl’s Cares Collection.

Products Featured from the Award-Winning “Llama Llama” Brand Franchise Include Plush and Book, Available Now Online and in Kohl’s Stores Nationwide.

Genius Brands International, Inc. “Genius Brands” (NASDAQ:GNUS) Penguin Young Readers, and KOHL’s launch the annual holiday program for Kohl’s Cares with the debut of a “Llama Llama” branded bundle featuring a plush toy and book, available now at Kohls.com and in Kohl’s stores nationwide.

A sum of 13248293 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 23.21M shares. Genius Brands International Inc. shares reached a high of $1.08 and dropped to a low of $1.04 until finishing in the latest session at $1.05.

The average equity rating for GNUS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

GNUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.48. With this latest performance, GNUS shares dropped by -18.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.43 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2001, while it was recorded at 1.0670 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3008 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genius Brands International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.21 and a Gross Margin at +16.90. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -194.34.

Return on Total Capital for GNUS is now -37.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.02. Additionally, GNUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] managed to generate an average of -$574,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34 million, or 14.50% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 17,857,143, which is approximately 678.438% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 5,952,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.28 million in GNUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.05 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly 486.566% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 29,139,389 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 894,288 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,462,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,495,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,776,918 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 300,695 shares during the same period.