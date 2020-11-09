Monday, November 9, 2020
Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] moved up 17.97: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] price surged by 17.97 percent to reach at $2.49. The company report on November 3, 2020 that Lufax Holding Ltd Provides Updates Regarding Recent Regulatory Development.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) (“Lufax” or the “Company”), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, released a statement regarding the Interim Measures on Internet Micro Lending Loans (Consultation Paper) jointly issued by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and the People’s Bank of China on November 2, 2020 (the “Consultation Paper”).

The Company noted that according to the Consultation Paper, microloan companies that engage in joint lending or loan facilitation partnership with funding partners will be subject to restrictions with respect to risk management, qualification of joint lending or loan facilitation partners and use of credit enhancement services, among others.

A sum of 19969144 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 21.52M shares. Lufax Holding Ltd shares reached a high of $17.0799 and dropped to a low of $13.70 until finishing in the latest session at $16.35.

Guru’s Opinion on Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 1.77

LU Stock Performance Analysis:

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.24.

Insight into Lufax Holding Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.01 and a Gross Margin at +85.24. Lufax Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.94.

Return on Total Capital for LU is now 30.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.74. Additionally, LU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] managed to generate an average of $22,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.

