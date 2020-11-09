JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] Stock trading around $12.35 per share: What’s Next?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.52% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.17%. The company report on November 7, 2020 that JetBlue Announces Additional Thanksgiving Flying to Support Holiday Demand.

JetBlue Adds 25 Additional Flights from the New York Area to Florida, California, and Top VFR Markets in the Caribbean Over Peak Thanksgiving Travel Dates.

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) announced it is expanding service from New York City over the peak Thanksgiving weekend, with additional nonstop flights from New York, Newark and Westchester County airports. Additions include Florida destinations like Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa, and more frequency in popular VFR markets like Port-au-Prince, San Juan, Santiago and Santo Domingo. Plus high-demand transcontinental routes to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Over the last 12 months, JBLU stock dropped by -36.91%. The one-year JetBlue Airways Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.05. The average equity rating for JBLU stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.25 billion, with 271.70 million shares outstanding and 270.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.79M shares, JBLU stock reached a trading volume of 5141707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $13.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on JBLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 3.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

JBLU Stock Performance Analysis:

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.17. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.52 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.09, while it was recorded at 12.16 for the last single week of trading, and 11.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JetBlue Airways Corporation Fundamentals:

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

JBLU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, JetBlue Airways Corporation posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBLU.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,595 million, or 81.00% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,213,621, which is approximately -19.513% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,189,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $274.04 million in JBLU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $234.65 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly -8.463% of the company’s market capitalization.

145 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 21,300,540 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 50,929,200 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 137,883,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,113,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,874,606 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 6,975,682 shares during the same period.