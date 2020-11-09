Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] Is Currently 6.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] gained 6.59% or 0.66 points to close at $10.67 with a heavy trading volume of 7356406 shares. The company report on November 7, 2020 that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of Ironwood’s fireside chat will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com. To access the webcast, please log on to the Ironwood website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcast will be available on Ironwood’s website for 14 days following the conference.

It opened the trading session at $10.57, the shares rose to $11.52 and dropped to $10.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IRWD points out that the company has recorded -0.84% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, IRWD reached to a volume of 7356406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 14.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 14.00.

Trading performance analysis for IRWD stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.00. With this latest performance, IRWD shares gained by 1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.97 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.79, while it was recorded at 10.12 for the last single week of trading, and 10.34 for the last 200 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.32 and a Gross Margin at +93.12. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.76.

Return on Total Capital for IRWD is now 42.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.26. Additionally, IRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 107.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] managed to generate an average of $185,940 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.00 and a Current Ratio set at 14.00.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRWD.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]

There are presently around $1,903 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 22,218,859, which is approximately 0.701% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 18,798,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.57 million in IRWD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $174.63 million in IRWD stock with ownership of nearly 0.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD] by around 22,871,618 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 25,053,022 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 130,452,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,377,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRWD stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,387,163 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 11,004,125 shares during the same period.