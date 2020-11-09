Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] Is Currently -9.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: GPOR] traded at a low on 11/06/20, posting a -9.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.25. The company report on November 6, 2020 that MGIC Investment & Halozyme Therapeutics Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; First Bancorp, The Geo Group & Mednax to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, November 13:.

First Bancorp (NASD:FBNC) will replace AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD:AMAG) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Covis Group is acquiring AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 18861363 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gulfport Energy Corporation stands at 10.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.97%.

The market cap for GPOR stock reached $42.56 million, with 159.93 million shares outstanding and 143.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.48M shares, GPOR reached a trading volume of 18861363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Gulfport Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Gulfport Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gulfport Energy Corporation is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPOR in the course of the last twelve months was 0.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has GPOR stock performed recently?

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.38. With this latest performance, GPOR shares dropped by -62.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.13 for Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4763, while it was recorded at 0.2590 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0226 for the last 200 days.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gulfport Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gulfport Energy Corporation posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPOR.

Insider trade positions for Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]

There are presently around $33 million, or 85.90% of GPOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPOR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,807,117, which is approximately -1.796% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FIREFLY VALUE PARTNERS, LP, holding 20,906,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.23 million in GPOR stocks shares; and SHAH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, currently with $3.38 million in GPOR stock with ownership of nearly 15.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

68 institutional holders increased their position in Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:GPOR] by around 20,994,984 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 32,125,135 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 80,682,807 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,802,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPOR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,247,247 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 8,196,601 shares during the same period.