Goldman slashes price target on Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] – find out why.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE: XOM] loss -1.18% on the last trading session, reaching $32.78 price per share at the time. The company report on October 30, 2020 that ExxonMobil Reports Results for Third Quarter 2020.

Third quarter results improved by $400 million from the second quarter, primarily driven by early stages of demand recovery; excluding identified items, results improved by $2.2 billion.

On track to exceed reduction targets for 2020 capital and cash expenses; further reductions anticipated in 2021.

Exxon Mobil Corporation represents 4.27 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $140.09 billion with the latest information. XOM stock price has been found in the range of $32.62 to $33.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 27.01M shares, XOM reached a trading volume of 33915435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XOM shares is $44.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XOM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Exxon Mobil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Exxon Mobil Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exxon Mobil Corporation is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for XOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.94.

Trading performance analysis for XOM stock

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, XOM shares dropped by -7.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.81 for Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.20, while it was recorded at 33.32 for the last single week of trading, and 43.34 for the last 200 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.60 and a Gross Margin at +21.45. Exxon Mobil Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.60.

Return on Total Capital for XOM is now 4.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.53. Additionally, XOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM] managed to generate an average of $191,455 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Exxon Mobil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exxon Mobil Corporation posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exxon Mobil Corporation go to 8.39%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exxon Mobil Corporation [XOM]

There are presently around $71,719 million, or 52.90% of XOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 362,066,928, which is approximately -1.33% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 283,705,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.3 billion in XOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.25 billion in XOM stock with ownership of nearly 7.068% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exxon Mobil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 883 institutional holders increased their position in Exxon Mobil Corporation [NYSE:XOM] by around 63,303,997 shares. Additionally, 1,474 investors decreased positions by around 119,421,136 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 2,005,172,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,187,897,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XOM stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,363,402 shares, while 192 institutional investors sold positions of 10,130,007 shares during the same period.