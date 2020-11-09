FTS International Inc. [FTSI] is -77.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

FTS International Inc. [AMEX: FTSI] traded at a high on 11/06/20, posting a 40.67 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.60. The company report on November 6, 2020 that FTS International Announces Successful Confirmation of Plan of Reorganization.

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE American: FTSI) (“FTSI” or the “Company”), announced that the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division has confirmed its Prepackaged Plan of Reorganization (the “Confirmed Plan”).

Under the terms of the Confirmed Plan, which was approved at a hearing on November 4, 2020, the Company accomplished the elimination of all of its prepetition funded debt, approximately $437 million. Importantly, the Confirmed Plan ensures that the Company’s vendors, suppliers, and customers will remain unaffected by the reorganization. The Company’s existing equity holders will also receive a recovery under the Confirmed Plan. Additionally, on November 3, 2020, the Company settled its dispute with Covia Holdings Corporation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7163384 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FTS International Inc. stands at 13.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.84%.

The market cap for FTSI stock reached $23.37 million, with 5.38 million shares outstanding and 3.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 219.11K shares, FTSI reached a trading volume of 7163384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FTS International Inc. [FTSI]?

Barclays have made an estimate for FTS International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for FTS International Inc. stock. On March 10, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for FTSI shares from 3 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FTS International Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTSI in the course of the last twelve months was 0.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has FTSI stock performed recently?

FTS International Inc. [FTSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.82. With this latest performance, FTSI shares gained by 4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.30 for FTS International Inc. [FTSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.87, while it was recorded at 3.55 for the last single week of trading, and 7.24 for the last 200 days.

FTS International Inc. [FTSI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FTS International Inc. [FTSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.32 and a Gross Margin at +13.87. FTS International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.39.

Return on Total Capital for FTSI is now -7.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FTS International Inc. [FTSI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,286.74. Additionally, FTSI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,248.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 90.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FTS International Inc. [FTSI] managed to generate an average of -$58,320 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.FTS International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for FTS International Inc. [FTSI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FTS International Inc. posted -2.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1,338.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTSI.

Insider trade positions for FTS International Inc. [FTSI]

There are presently around $12 million, or 59.60% of FTSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTSI stocks are: TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD with ownership of 2,080,857, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; Q GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC, holding 89,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in FTSI stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.39 million in FTSI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FTS International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in FTS International Inc. [AMEX:FTSI] by around 182,018 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 395,116 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,923,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,500,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTSI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 158,589 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 194,929 shares during the same period.