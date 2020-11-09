For Roku Inc. [ROKU], Analyst sees a rise to $75. What next?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.57% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 25.18%. The company report on November 6, 2020 that Roku Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) released third quarter 2020 results. Visit the Roku investor relations website https://ir.roku.com/investor-relations to view the third quarter 2020 letter to shareholders.

The company will host a webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on the Roku investor relations website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available following the call.

Over the last 12 months, ROKU stock rose by 113.88%. The one-year Roku Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -37.79. The average equity rating for ROKU stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.02 billion, with 122.61 million shares outstanding and 105.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.88M shares, ROKU stock reached a trading volume of 16491185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $183.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $190 to $255, while Needham kept a Buy rating on ROKU stock. On October 08, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ROKU shares from 190 to 255.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 11.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.60.

ROKU Stock Performance Analysis:

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.18. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 13.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.93 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 197.83, while it was recorded at 220.89 for the last single week of trading, and 141.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Roku Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.42 and a Gross Margin at +43.87. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.31.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -8.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.95. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.02. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$36,325 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

ROKU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roku Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU.

Roku Inc. [ROKU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $20,267 million, or 72.00% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,151,517, which is approximately 8.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,525,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.59 billion in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 9.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 325 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 13,665,990 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 9,235,437 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 57,090,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,991,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,111,630 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 1,584,526 shares during the same period.