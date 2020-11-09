Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] is 2.01% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [NYSE: BFT] gained 3.57% or 0.35 points to close at $10.15 with a heavy trading volume of 11031435 shares.

If we look at the average trading volume of 360.68K shares, BFT reached to a volume of 11031435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II is set at 0.19

Trading performance analysis for BFT stock

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.96.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.45, while it was recorded at 9.82 for the last single week of trading.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II [BFT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis