First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] is -3.83% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] gained 1.29% or 0.15 points to close at $11.79 with a heavy trading volume of 9778290 shares. The company report on November 5, 2020 that First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows and Earnings.

FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (AG: NYSE; FR: TSX) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce the unaudited interim consolidated financial results of the Company for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The full version of the financial statements and the management discussion and analysis can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.firstmajestic.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS (compared to Q3 2019).

It opened the trading session at $11.78, the shares rose to $12.21 and dropped to $11.52, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AG points out that the company has recorded 51.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -182.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.13M shares, AG reached to a volume of 9778290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $9.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 24, 2020, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Neutral rating on AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83.

Trading performance analysis for AG stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.02. With this latest performance, AG shares gained by 19.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.37 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.84, while it was recorded at 11.12 for the last single week of trading, and 9.70 for the last 200 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.25 and a Gross Margin at +17.53. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.12.

Return on Total Capital for AG is now 2.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.84. Additionally, AG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] managed to generate an average of -$10,709 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]

There are presently around $791 million, or 35.41% of AG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,000,142, which is approximately -10.344% of the company’s market cap and around 11.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,990,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.84 million in AG stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $49.23 million in AG stock with ownership of nearly 295.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Majestic Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG] by around 18,582,477 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 10,899,965 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 37,633,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,116,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AG stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,598,479 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,784,552 shares during the same period.