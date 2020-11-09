Endo International plc [ENDP] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $3

Endo International plc [NASDAQ: ENDP] price plunged by -8.01 percent to reach at -$0.39. The company report on November 6, 2020 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors Of Investigation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Buyout.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (“BioSpecifics”) (NASDAQ GS: BSTC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to BioSpecifics’ agreement to be acquired by Endo International plc (NASDAQ GS: ENDP). Under the terms of the agreement, BioSpecifics’ shareholders will receive $88.50 per share in cash.

A sum of 9533775 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.00M shares. Endo International plc shares reached a high of $4.95 and dropped to a low of $4.22 until finishing in the latest session at $4.48.

The one-year ENDP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.42. The average equity rating for ENDP stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Endo International plc [ENDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENDP shares is $5.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Endo International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Endo International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $7, while Piper Jaffray kept a Overweight rating on ENDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endo International plc is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENDP in the course of the last twelve months was 3.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

ENDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Endo International plc [ENDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, ENDP shares dropped by -7.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.46 for Endo International plc [ENDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.99, while it was recorded at 4.63 for the last single week of trading, and 4.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Endo International plc Fundamentals:

Endo International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

ENDP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Endo International plc posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.53/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Endo International plc go to -14.80%.

Endo International plc [ENDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $861 million, or 82.70% of ENDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,989,185, which is approximately 3.439% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,906,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.02 million in ENDP stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $76.38 million in ENDP stock with ownership of nearly 8.823% of the company’s market capitalization.

98 institutional holders increased their position in Endo International plc [NASDAQ:ENDP] by around 18,860,784 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 21,061,524 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 152,330,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,252,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENDP stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,822,717 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 7,745,181 shares during the same period.