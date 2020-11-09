eBay Inc. [EBAY] Revenue clocked in at $10.67 billion, up 40.38% YTD: What’s Next?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] closed the trading session at $50.69 on 11/06/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $49.05, while the highest price level was $51.17. The company report on October 29, 2020 that eBay Inc. Reports Better Than Expected Third Quarter 2020 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance.

Classifieds business reported as discontinued operations; on track to close in Q1 2021.

– Revenue of $2.6 billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 40.38 percent and weekly performance of 6.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.34M shares, EBAY reached to a volume of 10200688 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $62.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on EBAY stock. On June 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for EBAY shares from 30 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 26.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

EBAY stock trade performance evaluation

eBay Inc. [EBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.42. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -2.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.66 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.28, while it was recorded at 48.94 for the last single week of trading, and 45.97 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.62 and a Gross Margin at +76.15. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.72.

Return on Total Capital for EBAY is now 17.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 293.45. Additionally, EBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 251.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, eBay Inc. [EBAY] managed to generate an average of $134,737 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for eBay Inc. [EBAY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, eBay Inc. posted 0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.76/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -13.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 18.07%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,021 million, or 94.30% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,599,487, which is approximately -13.904% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,465,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.25 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and COMPREHENSIVE FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.67 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 423 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 82,281,397 shares. Additionally, 471 investors decreased positions by around 87,263,021 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 501,622,473 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 671,166,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,489,204 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 7,990,594 shares during the same period.