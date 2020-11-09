Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] moved down -1.75: Why It’s Important

Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE: DAL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.75% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.55%. The company report on October 6, 2020 that Delta Air Lines Announces Webcast of September Quarter 2020 Financial Results.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) will hold a live conference call and webcast to discuss September quarter 2020 financial results at 10:00 a.m. ET, Tue., Oct. 13, 2020.

A live webcast of this event will be available at ir.delta.com. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

Over the last 12 months, DAL stock dropped by -45.51%. The one-year Delta Air Lines Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.98. The average equity rating for DAL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.12 billion, with 635.00 million shares outstanding and 632.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.79M shares, DAL stock reached a trading volume of 11802631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAL shares is $38.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Delta Air Lines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Delta Air Lines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on DAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delta Air Lines Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.62.

DAL Stock Performance Analysis:

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.55. With this latest performance, DAL shares dropped by -3.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.86 for Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.56, while it was recorded at 30.99 for the last single week of trading, and 32.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Delta Air Lines Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.16 and a Gross Margin at +22.17. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.14.

Return on Total Capital for DAL is now 21.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.35. Additionally, DAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] managed to generate an average of $52,385 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Delta Air Lines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

DAL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Delta Air Lines Inc. posted 1.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAL.

Delta Air Lines Inc. [DAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,651 million, or 63.20% of DAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,697,215, which is approximately 22.454% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,681,406 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in DAL stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $746.43 million in DAL stock with ownership of nearly -16.769% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delta Air Lines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 388 institutional holders increased their position in Delta Air Lines Inc. [NYSE:DAL] by around 60,961,639 shares. Additionally, 566 investors decreased positions by around 169,328,534 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 140,530,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,820,348 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAL stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,863,989 shares, while 222 institutional investors sold positions of 94,044,560 shares during the same period.