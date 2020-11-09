Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] is -2.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CRON] traded at a high on 11/06/20, posting a 16.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.51. The company report on November 5, 2020 that Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results.

Kurt Schmidt appointed President and CEO; Mike Gorenstein appointed Executive Chairman.

Launched a new hemp-derived CBD brand, Happy Dance™, in the U.S. market in partnership with Kristen Bell.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 45410647 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cronos Group Inc. stands at 13.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.11%.

The market cap for CRON stock reached $2.63 billion, with 349.89 million shares outstanding and 183.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, CRON reached a trading volume of 45410647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]?

Raymond James have made an estimate for Cronos Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Cronos Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cronos Group Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 83.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58.

How has CRON stock performed recently?

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.97. With this latest performance, CRON shares gained by 28.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.30 for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.50, while it was recorded at 6.31 for the last single week of trading, and 6.02 for the last 200 days.

Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] shares currently have an operating margin of -489.08 and a Gross Margin at -84.06. Cronos Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4911.60.

Return on Total Capital for CRON is now -12.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 124.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 124.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 103.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.41. Additionally, CRON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cronos Group Inc. [CRON] managed to generate an average of $2,445,235 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Insider trade positions for Cronos Group Inc. [CRON]

There are presently around $321 million, or 17.50% of CRON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRON stocks are: CHESCAPMANAGER LLC with ownership of 8,873,890, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 45.43% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 8,098,800 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.82 million in CRON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $40.25 million in CRON stock with ownership of nearly -47.042% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cronos Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Cronos Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CRON] by around 5,603,630 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 10,965,082 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 26,182,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,751,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRON stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,677,684 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,701,110 shares during the same period.