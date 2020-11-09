Citigroup lifts ADT Inc. [ADT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ADT Inc. [NYSE: ADT] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $7.21 with a heavy trading volume of 5920982 shares. The company report on November 6, 2020 that ADT Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results.

Record customer retention and revenue paybackGrew U.S. RMR additions and net subscribers for both Q3 and year to dateAccelerating launch of professionally installed, co-branded offering with Google into 2021Developing ADT-owned, next-generation residential technology platformProviding improved 2020 full year outlook.

ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT), a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers in the United States, reported results for its third quarter of 2020.

It opened the trading session at $7.19, the shares rose to $7.455 and dropped to $6.895, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADT points out that the company has recorded 19.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -112.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, ADT reached to a volume of 5920982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ADT Inc. [ADT]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for ADT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for ADT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $10, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on ADT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADT Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADT in the course of the last twelve months was 7.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for ADT stock

ADT Inc. [ADT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.41. With this latest performance, ADT shares dropped by -14.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.09 for ADT Inc. [ADT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.58, while it was recorded at 6.95 for the last single week of trading, and 7.52 for the last 200 days.

ADT Inc. [ADT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADT Inc. [ADT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.63 and a Gross Margin at +32.51. ADT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.28.

Return on Total Capital for ADT is now 2.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADT Inc. [ADT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 308.44. Additionally, ADT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 305.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADT Inc. [ADT] managed to generate an average of -$24,237 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.ADT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

ADT Inc. [ADT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ADT Inc. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADT Inc. go to 9.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ADT Inc. [ADT]

There are presently around $5,194 million, or 94.80% of ADT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADT stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 634,804,741, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; MILLER VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 14,841,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.0 million in ADT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $75.15 million in ADT stock with ownership of nearly -1.398% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in ADT Inc. [NYSE:ADT] by around 12,422,320 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 13,143,478 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 694,798,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 720,364,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADT stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,543,403 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 6,328,688 shares during the same period.