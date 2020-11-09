CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] Revenue clocked in at $12.37 billion, up 6.35% YTD: What’s Next?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] loss -2.66% or -0.11 points to close at $4.02 with a heavy trading volume of 8485618 shares. The company report on October 26, 2020 that CEMEX to Offer Vertua® Net-Zero CO2 Concrete Worldwide.

Vertua® is a milestone towards carbon-neutral construction becoming a reality.

CEMEX already successfully supplied Vertua® to key projects in Europe.

It opened the trading session at $4.18, the shares rose to $4.20 and dropped to $3.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CX points out that the company has recorded 84.40% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -159.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.22M shares, CX reached to a volume of 8485618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $4.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on CX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 3.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for CX stock

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.13. With this latest performance, CX shares dropped by -1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.82 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.82, while it was recorded at 4.12 for the last single week of trading, and 3.06 for the last 200 days.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.15 and a Gross Margin at +31.42. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.42.

Return on Total Capital for CX is now 6.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.10. Additionally, CX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] managed to generate an average of $26,056 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 33.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]

There are presently around $2,289 million, or 37.80% of CX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 105,679,790, which is approximately -0.3% of the company’s market cap and around 60.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 72,924,249 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $293.15 million in CX stocks shares; and BRANDES INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LP, currently with $270.03 million in CX stock with ownership of nearly -3.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:CX] by around 119,356,491 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 50,960,474 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 399,159,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 569,476,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CX stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,256,704 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 33,441,962 shares during the same period.