why Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.86

Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE: RVLV] traded at a high on 11/05/20, posting a 6.98 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.17. The company report on October 28, 2020 that Revolve Group, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 11, 2020.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, after the market close on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, followed by a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) on the same day.

Shortly following the release of its quarterly financial results, the company will make available a Q3 2020 financial highlights presentation at http://investors.revolve.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1255668 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Revolve Group Inc. stands at 5.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.81%.

The market cap for RVLV stock reached $1.45 billion, with 69.42 million shares outstanding and 15.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, RVLV reached a trading volume of 1255668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVLV shares is $24.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVLV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Revolve Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Revolve Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on RVLV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolve Group Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVLV in the course of the last twelve months was 17.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has RVLV stock performed recently?

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.64. With this latest performance, RVLV shares gained by 5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.29 for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.68, while it was recorded at 18.42 for the last single week of trading, and 15.78 for the last 200 days.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.00 and a Gross Margin at +52.96. Revolve Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.86.

Return on Total Capital for RVLV is now 45.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] managed to generate an average of -$5,108 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 110.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.00.Revolve Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Revolve Group Inc. posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVLV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revolve Group Inc. go to 24.11%.

Insider trade positions for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]

There are presently around $225 million, or 85.50% of RVLV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVLV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,401,989, which is approximately 15.785% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,132,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.7 million in RVLV stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $21.1 million in RVLV stock with ownership of nearly -25.813% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revolve Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE:RVLV] by around 3,761,846 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 3,955,053 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 4,021,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,737,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVLV stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,749,126 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,616,562 shares during the same period.