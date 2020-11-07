The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] moved up 4.00: Why It’s Important

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE: EL] surged by $9.11 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $237.63 during the day while it closed the day at $236.86. The company report on November 2, 2020 that The Estée Lauder Companies Reaches Milestone Climate Goals – Net Zero, RE100 – and Sets New Science-Based Targets.

, The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) announced that it has achieved Net Zero emissions and sourced 100% renewable electricity globally for its direct operations, reaching the target it set on joining RE1001. Building upon this achievement, the company has also met its goal to set science-based emissions reduction targets for its direct operations and value chain, positioning the company to take even more decisive action against climate change in the coming decade.

“’s announcement signals a new level of ambition and dedication to climate action for The Estée Lauder Companies. Setting ambitious targets in line with the latest climate science is testament to our values and commitment to managing our business for the long term,” said Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Estée Lauder Companies. “In this decisive decade for climate action, we will continue to accelerate efforts to ensure a healthy, beautiful planet for generations to come.”.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stock has also gained 6.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EL stock has inclined by 18.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 36.79% and gained 14.68% year-on date.

The market cap for EL stock reached $86.91 billion, with 360.60 million shares outstanding and 216.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, EL reached a trading volume of 1394016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $230.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $147 to $231. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2020, representing the official price target for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $240, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on EL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is set at 6.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 75.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EL stock trade performance evaluation

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.15. With this latest performance, EL shares gained by 6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.29 for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 220.76, while it was recorded at 226.58 for the last single week of trading, and 195.32 for the last 200 days.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.01 and a Gross Margin at +75.16. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.80.

Return on Total Capital for EL is now 19.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 223.35. Additionally, EL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 182.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] managed to generate an average of $14,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. posted 2.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.9/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. go to 14.19%.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $46,966 million, or 91.10% of EL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,638,647, which is approximately 3.837% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,146,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.59 billion in EL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.58 billion in EL stock with ownership of nearly -1.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 450 institutional holders increased their position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE:EL] by around 14,984,509 shares. Additionally, 464 investors decreased positions by around 18,642,589 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 164,659,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,286,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EL stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,027,114 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 3,081,911 shares during the same period.