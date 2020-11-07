Market cap of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd [ANCN] reaches 9.27M – now what?

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd [NASDAQ: ANCN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.81% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.04%. The company report on May 26, 2020 that Anchiano Appoints Stan Polovets as Chairman of the Board.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) announced that Mr. Stan Polovets has been elected chairman of its board of directors.

Mr. Polovets joined the board of Anchiano in April 2020. He previously served as CEO of AAR, a private equity firm with a global energy portfolio valued in excess of $25 billion, and represented TNK in its merger with BP to form one of the world’s largest oil companies and in the eventual sale of the merged company TNK-BP for $55 billion. A graduate of Stanford Graduate School of Business, Mr. Polovets also held management, advisory, M&A and various financial positions at ExxonMobil, KPMG, EY and The RAND Corporation.

Over the last 12 months, ANCN stock dropped by -46.58%. The average equity rating for ANCN stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.27 million, with 7.42 million shares outstanding and 3.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 307.40K shares, ANCN stock reached a trading volume of 8343773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd [ANCN]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on ANCN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is set at 0.26 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14.

ANCN Stock Performance Analysis:

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd [ANCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.04. With this latest performance, ANCN shares gained by 7.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.75 for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd [ANCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1094, while it was recorded at 1.2355 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0704 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ANCN is now -262.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -374.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -393.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -168.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd [ANCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.49. Additionally, ANCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd [ANCN] managed to generate an average of -$1,700,735 per employee.

ANCN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -56.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANCN.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd [ANCN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 27.81% of ANCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANCN stocks are: PALISADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC/NJ with ownership of 369,640, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 18.97% of the total institutional ownership; MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD, holding 234,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in ANCN stocks shares; and AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., currently with $0.2 million in ANCN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 0 institutional holders increased their position in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd [NASDAQ:ANCN] by around 0 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 132,427 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 680,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 813,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANCN stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,183 shares during the same period.